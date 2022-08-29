$32,998+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
FWD S - Heated Seats - $200 B/W
35,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9076486
- Stock #: PK162133A
- VIN: 5N1AT2MVXLC774350
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $33988 - Our Price is just $32998!
This Nissan Rogue continues in its tradition of sleek interiors, plush interiors, and practical capability. This 2020 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This SUV has 35,000 kms. It's magnetic black pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Rogue's trim level is FWD S. This Rogue S is ready to rock with LED daytime running lights and taillights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, sport mode with manual shifter, Advanced Drive-Assist, hands free texting assistant, rear view camera, remote keyless entry, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, mood lighting, and heated front seats for comfort and convenience while a 7 inch display with NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, MP3/WMA/CD playback, aux and USB inputs provide connectivity and entertainment. This Rogue also has some great safety features like intelligent trace control that applies braking to turning side for added control, active ride control adjusts suspension damping for different applications, and intelligent engine braking that uses the motor to reduce brake wear, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Blind Spot Detection, Automatic Emergency Braking, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $199.86 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $41571 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Automatic Emergency Braking
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
5.694 Axle Ratio
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Wheels: 17" Steel w/Full Covers
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
4 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Interior ambient lighting
Blind Spot Detection
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Blind spot warning
SiriusXM
AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers
Quick Comfort Heated Front Bucket Seats
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Compressor: Not Available
