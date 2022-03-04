2020 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 5 3 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8497210

8497210 Stock #: N529779A

N529779A VIN: 1C6SRFLT1LN205770

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N529779A

Mileage 15,533 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Exterior Aluminum Wheels Sport Performance Hood Safety REAR CAMERA Mechanical Skid Plates Off-Road Suspension Convenience Tow Hitch Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Streaming Audio Additional Features LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Black Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.