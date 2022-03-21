2020 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 2 5 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8787293

8787293 Stock #: AH9381

AH9381 VIN: 1C6SRFHT1LN205681

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 58,259 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Trip Computer remote start Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats Adjustable Pedals SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Front Reading Lights Garage door transmitter WIRELESS CHARGING Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power pedals Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Front Anti-Roll Bar 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 10 Speakers Active Noise Control System Seating Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT COOLED SEATS Power Driver Seat Ventilated Front Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Rear Step Bumper Hemi Badge Body-colour door handles Front fog lights Spray-in bedliner Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Proximity Key Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Genuine wood console insert Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation Park Assist Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Remote CD player Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Genuine wood dashboard insert Genuine wood door panel insert Pedal memory Audio memory Turn signal indicator mirrors Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover Rear Anti-Roll Bar Body-colour front bumper Front wheel independent suspension Black Appearance Package Bumpers: chrome Auto high-beam headlights Led Headlights Apple CarPlay/Android Auto 124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK BED UTILITY GROUP RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP Premium Leather Front Vented Bucket Seats QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27M LIMITED Rear Ventilated Seats POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian WHEELS: 22" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum w/Painted Pockets Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device (subscription required)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.