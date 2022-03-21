$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2020 RAM 1500
2020 RAM 1500
Limited - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
58,259KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8787293
- Stock #: AH9381
- VIN: 1C6SRFHT1LN205681
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,259 KM
Vehicle Description
Beauty meets brawn with this rugged Ram 1500. This 2020 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 58,259 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearlcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500's trim level is Limited. This top of the line Ram 1500 Limited comes very well equipped with exclusive aluminum wheels and elegant styling, heated and cooled premium leather seats with heated second row seats, blind spot detection and Uconnect 4C with a larger touchscreen that features a premium Alpine stereo system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and built-in navigation. This stunning truck also comes with unique chrome accents, a heated leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, wireless charging, Active-Level air suspension, bi-functional LED headlights, front and rear Park-Sense sensors, power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, a spray in bed liner, LED cargo area lights, power seats w/ memory, towing equipment, front fog lights, power adjustable pedals and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFHT1LN205681.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Adjustable Pedals
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front Reading Lights
Garage door transmitter
WIRELESS CHARGING
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power pedals
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
10 Speakers
Active Noise Control System
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
COOLED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Hemi Badge
Body-colour door handles
Front fog lights
Spray-in bedliner
Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
Premium Audio
Navigation
Park Assist
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Remote CD player
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Pedal memory
Audio memory
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Body-colour front bumper
Front wheel independent suspension
Black Appearance Package
Bumpers: chrome
Auto high-beam headlights
Led Headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK
BED UTILITY GROUP
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY
LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP
Premium Leather Front Vented Bucket Seats
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27M LIMITED
Rear Ventilated Seats
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF
Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian
WHEELS: 22" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM
Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum w/Painted Pockets
Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1