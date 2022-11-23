Menu
2020 RAM 1500

29,400 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Chrysler

1-800-627-2513

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Limited - Navigation - Leather Seats

2020 RAM 1500

Limited - Navigation - Leather Seats

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

29,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9418408
  • Stock #: AB1647
  • VIN: 1C6SRFHT1LN205664

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AB1647
  • Mileage 29,400 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

Beauty meets brawn with this rugged Ram 1500. This 2020 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 29,400 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our 1500's trim level is Limited. This top of the line Ram 1500 Limited comes very well equipped with exclusive aluminum wheels and elegant styling, heated and cooled premium leather seats with heated second row seats, blind spot detection and Uconnect 4C with a larger touchscreen that features a premium Alpine stereo system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and built-in navigation. This stunning truck also comes with unique chrome accents, a heated leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, wireless charging, Active-Level air suspension, bi-functional LED headlights, front and rear Park-Sense sensors, power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, a spray in bed liner, LED cargo area lights, power seats w/ memory, towing equipment, front fog lights, power adjustable pedals and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFHT1LN205664.



Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Aluminum Wheels
Spray-in bedliner
Power pedals
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Premium Audio
Navigation
Park Assist
Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Chrysler

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

