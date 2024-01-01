$96,442+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 3500
Laramie - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
2020 RAM 3500
Laramie - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$96,442
+ taxes & licensing
120,942KM
Used
VIN 3C63RRJL4LG278570
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,942 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Whether you're on the job site, driving around town, or making a long haul trip, this Ram 3500 HD gets the job done with ease. This 2020 Ram 3500 is for sale today in Abbotsford.
This 2020 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 HD is ready for any task. It's no wonder it won Motor Trends - Truck of the Year award!!This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 120,942 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 400HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3500's trim level is Laramie. This Ram 3500 is equipped with a heavy duty attitude and comfortable interior features. This sophisticated truck comes loaded with leather heated seats that are powered in the front, a heated leather steering wheel, LED headlights and a premium audio system. Additional luxuries include Uconnect 4 with a larger touchscreen that's paired with SiriusXM and 5 USB ports, unique aluminum wheels, exclusive exterior accents, power heated trailer-tow mirrors, proximity keyless entry with remote start, cargo box lights, a class V hitch receiver with trailer brake controller, dual zone climate control, and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio, Siriusxm, 4g Lte, Tow Hitch.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63RRJL4LG278570.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Led Headlights
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Cargo Box Lights
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$96,442
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2020 RAM 3500