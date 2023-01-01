2020 Tesla Model 3

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 9 , 1 4 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10632825

10632825 Stock #: AB1846

AB1846 VIN: 5YJ3E1EAXLF808691

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # AB1846

Mileage 29,149 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Power Options Power Trunk Exterior Sunroof Interior Navigation Comfort Climate Control Convenience Proximity Key Safety Forward collision alert Lane Keep Assist Additional Features LED Lights Blind Spot Detection 360 Camera 4G WiFi Synthetic Leather Seats Fast Charging

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.