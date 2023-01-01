$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus RWD - Fast Charging
Location
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
29,149KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10632825
- Stock #: AB1846
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EAXLF808691
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,149 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
With all the next generation technology, this Model 3 was designed to be the car of the future. This 2020 Tesla Model 3 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
When designing the Model 3, the engineers at Tesla had two main goals: family safety, and affordability. Somewhere along the way, they took it to a whole new level with better technology and luxury features than most other cars at its price point. Every trim level of the Model 3 comes with Tesla Autopilot and a glass roof that provides a beautiful open air experience to each passenger. If you're ready for the future, look no further than this Model 3.This low mileage sedan has just 29,149 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Motor: AC Permanent Magnet engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Model 3's trim level is Standard Range Plus RWD. This Standard Range Plus Model 3 was a mid cycle update to the Mid Range Model 3 that was so well loved. This update adds navigation, adaptive cruise, and changes the feel of the interior to a more modern look. Complete with heated front seats, proximity key, dual zone automatic climate control, metal look trim, digital display with systems monitors, Tesla Autopilot with collision mitigation and lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and 360 degree camera monitoring you can stay comfy and safe while a touchscreen, smartphone docking with connectivity, 7 speakers, 4 USB ports, and Bluetooth keep you connected and entertained. Exterior style comes in droves with a glass ceiling, chrome window trim and door handles, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with auto tilt down and power folding, and fully automatic LED lighting with fog lamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fast Charging, Synthetic Leather Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Trunk, Navigation.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Options
Power Trunk
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Navigation
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
4G WiFi
Synthetic Leather Seats
Fast Charging
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
