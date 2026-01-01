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2020 Toyota C-HR

32,526 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Toyota C-HR

XLE Premium

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14296994

2020 Toyota C-HR

XLE Premium

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

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Used
32,526KM
VIN JTNKHMBX8L1087434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black/Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 32,526 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

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604-857-2657

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OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2020 Toyota C-HR