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2020 Toyota C-HR
XLE Premium
2020 Toyota C-HR
XLE Premium
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
32,526KM
VIN JTNKHMBX8L1087434
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black/Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 32,526 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2020 Toyota C-HR