2020 Toyota Corolla ...

$25,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 8 , 0 1 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10083927

10083927 Stock #: 23UIAA99362

23UIAA99362 VIN: 5YFBPRBE5LP099362

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blueprint

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 23UIAA99362

Mileage 68,019 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features LE Upgrade Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.