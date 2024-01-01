$27,146+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback CVT - Apple CarPlay
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$27,146
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,209KM
VIN JTNK4RBE6L3100872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,209 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
For a practical car, you can't do much better than this fun to drive Toyota Corolla Hatchback. This 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Edgy, dynamic and athletic, let me introduce you to the Toyota Corolla Hatchback! Offering a combination of great fuel economy, excellent power and premium safety features makes this Toyota Corolla Hatchback - the peoples favorite. With a sleek design, modern tech and standard Toyota Safety Sense this Corolla hatchback is ready to create something unforgettable.This low mileage hatchback has just 16,209 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 169HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Corolla Hatchback's trim level is CVT. This amazing Corolla Hatchback comes loaded with an 8 inch infotainment system that features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Entune Audio Suite Connect and wireless streaming audio. Additional features include automatic climate control, a 60/40 split folding rear seat, advanced voice recognition, a rear view camera with lane departure warning and lane keep assist, a smart key system with push button start, automatic high beam assist, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, LED lighting with high beam assist and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Alert, Proximity Key, Led Lights.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
LED Lights
Lane Departure Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
2020 Toyota Corolla