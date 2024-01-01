Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Toyota Corolla

39,008 KM

Details Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan SE CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan SE CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,008KM
VIN 5YFB4RBE8LP039195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blueprint
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UBNA39195
  • Mileage 39,008 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

SE Upgrade Package (B)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 SR5 6A for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2018 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 SR5 6A 141,211 KM $38,920 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla SE CVT for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 Toyota Corolla SE CVT 71,253 KM $26,891 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Prius 5-door Liftback CVT for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2013 Toyota Prius 5-door Liftback CVT 229,000 KM $12,800 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla