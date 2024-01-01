$25,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan SE CVT


Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.


Used
39,008KM
VIN 5YFB4RBE8LP039195
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blueprint
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UBNA39195
- Mileage 39,008 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
SE Upgrade Package (B)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford








2020 Toyota Corolla