2020 Toyota Corolla

166,912 KM

Details Features

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan SE CVT

12676194

2020 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan SE CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
166,912KM
VIN 5YFB4RBE7LP006608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNB06608
  • Mileage 166,912 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

SE Upgrade Package (B)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2020 Toyota Corolla