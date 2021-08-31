Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

47,654 KM

Details

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

LE - Heated Seats - $146 B/W

Location

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

47,654KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7751541
  • Stock #: NT035472A
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBE3LP020612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,654 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear View Camera, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation!

Compare at $24718 - Our Price is just $23998!

With each model coming standard with active driver assistance, the all new 2020 Corolla is here to change what we know about family sedans. This 2020 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This all new 2020 Corolla was built to bring you to the moments that matter most. With next generation technology for safety, driver assistance, fuel efficiency, and fun, getting to those moments became way cooler. Built with the quality and reliability you expect of a car bearing the Corolla name, this all new Corolla brings an iconic name into the future with ease, grace, and dignity. This sedan has 47,654 kms. It's black sand pearl in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Corolla's trim level is LE. Upgrading to this LE Corolla gets you some heated seats, keyless entry, blind spot monitoring, and automatic climate control. Every Corolla is also equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0. This is their driver assistance program complete with a pre collision system, pedestrian and bicycle detection, automatic highbeams, lane keep assist with departure warning, and dynamic adaptive cruise. This sedan offers even more surprises with Scout GPS, Apple CarPlay, Toyota Connected services, Bluetooth, SIRI Eyes-Free, and aux/USB inputs with a 8 inch display providing infotainment, and voice recognition, steering wheel audio control, 4.2 inch instrument display with a backup camera monitor, and LED lighting providing convenience and safety. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear View Camera, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Toyota Connected, Automatic Highbeams.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $145.35 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $30233 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Trip Computer
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear View Camera
Panic Alarm
Blind Spot Monitoring
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
16" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
Premium fabric seat trim
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Automatic Highbeams
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Lane Keep Assist
Exterior parking camera rear
Radio: AM/FM Audio System
Collision Mitigation
Toyota Connected
Distance pacing cruise control: Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

