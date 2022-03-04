$30,998+ tax & licensing
$30,998
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2020 Toyota Corolla
2020 Toyota Corolla
XLE - Navigation - Sunroof - $188 B/W
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$30,998
+ taxes & licensing
5,572KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8505293
- Stock #: AH9338
- VIN: 5YFBPRBE9LP001286
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 5,572 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $31928 - Our Price is just $30998!
This Toyota Corolla is safe, economical, practical and really fun to drive. This 2020 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Loaded with premium safety features, this Toyota Corolla also offers assertive style and performance that thrills. Thanks to it's powerful yet efficient engine, this amazing compact sedan yeilds incredible fuel economy in a fun to drive package. With seating for five and a folding rear seat, it comes with plenty of extra space for family, friends or extra cargo when needed. Built with the quality and reliability you expect, this Corolla brings an iconic name into the future with ease.This low mileage sedan has just 5,572 kms. It's super white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Corolla's trim level is XLE. Upgrading to this luxurious Corolla XLE is a great decision as it comes fully loaded with SofTex leather heated seats, a power sunroof, automatic climate control, sleek Bi-LED headlights, a large 8 inch touchscreen display featuring Scout GPS Link, and built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay, advanced voice recognition, Entune 3.0 App Suite, 6 powerful speakers, next gen USB 2.0 audio ports, wireless streaming audio, SIRI Eyes Free and a useful rear view camera. Additional features include a leather heated steering wheel, 8-way power adjustable driver's seat, blind spot detection, a proximity key with push button start, unique aluminum wheels, Toyota Safety Sense, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning with lane steering assist, power adjustable heated mirrors and a 60/40 split folding rear seat plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Led Lights.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $187.75 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $39051 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Fabric seat trim
Front beverage holders
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
6 Speakers
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Radio: AM/FM Audio System
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Sunroof
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
15" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
Navigation
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Auto high-beam headlights
Lane Keep Assist
Exterior parking camera rear
Toyota Safety Sense
Distance pacing cruise control: High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
