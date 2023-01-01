Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Corolla

79,530 KM

Details Features

$26,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan SE CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan SE CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Contact Seller

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
79,530KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9630265
  • Stock #: 23UBPA06608
  • VIN: 5YFB4RBE7LP006608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UBPA06608
  • Mileage 79,530 KM

Vehicle Features

SE Upgrade Package (B)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 79,530 KM
$26,495 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 46,023 KM
$36,495 + tax & lic
2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA B...
 3,616 KM
$62,995 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Quick Links
Directions Inventory