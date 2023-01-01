2020 Toyota Corolla ...

$26,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 9 , 5 3 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9630265

9630265 Stock #: 23UBPA06608

23UBPA06608 VIN: 5YFB4RBE7LP006608

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Celestite

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 23UBPA06608

Mileage 79,530 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features SE Upgrade Package (B)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.