2020 Toyota Corolla

38,705 KM

Details Features

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan LE CVT

2020 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan LE CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

38,705KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9815101
  • Stock #: 23UTNA16630
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBE7LP016630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blueprint
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA16630
  • Mileage 38,705 KM

Vehicle Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-XXXX

604-857-2657

