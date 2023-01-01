Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Highlander

45,968 KM

Details Features

$47,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$47,495

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Highlander

2020 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Contact Seller

$47,495

+ taxes & licensing

45,968KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9546532
  • Stock #: 23UBNA00770
  • VIN: 5TDGZRBH7LS000770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UBNA00770
  • Mileage 45,968 KM

Vehicle Features

Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 4,994 KM
$44,999 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Edge Titan...
 168,739 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Sienna 7...
 159,369 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory