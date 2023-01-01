2020 Toyota Highlander

$47,495 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 9 6 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9546532

9546532 Stock #: 23UBNA00770

23UBNA00770 VIN: 5TDGZRBH7LS000770

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 23UBNA00770

Mileage 45,968 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.