$29,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Toyota Prius
Prime Upgrade
2020 Toyota Prius
Prime Upgrade
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
72,542KM
Used
VIN JTDKARFP8L3153503
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Magnetism
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA53503
- Mileage 72,542 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
2020 Toyota Prius