2020 Toyota Prius

72,542 KM

Details Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

2020 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

72,542KM
Used
VIN JTDKARFP8L3153503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Magnetism
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA53503
  • Mileage 72,542 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-XXXX

604-857-2657

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2020 Toyota Prius