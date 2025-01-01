$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Prius
Prime Base
2020 Toyota Prius
Prime Base
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Magnetism
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FV1363T
- Mileage 107,069 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Departure Warning, SiriusXM, Climate Control, LED Lights, Proximity Key
This Toyota Prius Prime is greener than ever with its outstanding fuel economy, safety features, and spacious and comfortable interior. This 2020 Toyota Prius Prime is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
With the capability to run on either all electric or hybrid driving modes, the Prius Primelets you strike a harmonious balance between necessity and desire. Its sculpted design, aerodynamic shape, and lightweight materials, combined with its proven hybrid technology, all work together to enhance performance while maximizing and redefining efficiency. From the way it looks to the way it drives, this Prius Prime surprises at every turn. This hatchback has 107,069 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Prius Prime's trim level is Base. This Prius Prime is very well equipped with all of the essentials like a 7 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, stylish aluminum wheels, a heated steering wheel, automatic climate control, heated front seats, adaptive cruise control and Toyota Safety Sense with lane keep assist and lane departure warning. Additional features include automatic highbeam assist, Toyota's smart key system with push button start, a handy rear view camera, power heated side mirrors, LED lighting and USB inputs jacks plus much more.
