$24,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Toyota Prius
Prime Upgrade
2020 Toyota Prius
Prime Upgrade
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
115,036KM
VIN JTDKARFP4L3122703
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA22703
- Mileage 115,036 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Standard Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
2020 Toyota Prius