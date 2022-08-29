Menu
2020 Toyota Prius

49,891 KM

Details Description Features

$42,999

+ tax & licensing
$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2020 Toyota Prius

2020 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

2020 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

49,891KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9310252
  • Stock #: 23UBNA58955
  • VIN: JTDKARFP2L3158955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UBNA58955
  • Mileage 49,891 KM

Vehicle Description

At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating every single dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase! Give us a call at 604-857-2657, visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Dealer #40643. Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes.

Vehicle Features

Standard Package
1 Key + Books

