2020 Toyota RAV4

68,274 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2020 Toyota RAV4

2020 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited ONE OWNER & NO ACCIDENTS

2020 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited ONE OWNER & NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

68,274KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10529559
  • Stock #: AH9573
  • VIN: 2T3DWRFV0LW070489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9573
  • Mileage 68,274 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

