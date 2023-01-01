$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited ONE OWNER & NO ACCIDENTS
68,274KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10529559
- Stock #: AH9573
- VIN: 2T3DWRFV0LW070489
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,274 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
