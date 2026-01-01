$25,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Toyota RAV4
AWD LE
2020 Toyota RAV4
AWD LE
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
142,291KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV7LW123713
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA23713
- Mileage 142,291 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Standard Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
2020 Toyota RAV4 AWD LE 142,291 KM $25,888 + tax & lic
2024 Toyota Corolla LE CVT 57,302 KM $25,980 + tax & lic
2024 Toyota Corolla LE CVT 29,453 KM $27,188 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
$25,888
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2020 Toyota RAV4