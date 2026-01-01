Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Toyota RAV4

142,291 KM

Details Features

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota RAV4

AWD LE

Watch This Vehicle
13500491

2020 Toyota RAV4

AWD LE

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

  1. 13500491.776849609?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=31797
  2. 13500491
  3. 13500491
  4. 13500491
  5. 13500491
  6. 13500491
  7. 13500491
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,291KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV7LW123713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA23713
  • Mileage 142,291 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 AWD LE for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2020 Toyota RAV4 AWD LE 142,291 KM $25,888 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Corolla LE CVT for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2024 Toyota Corolla LE CVT 57,302 KM $25,980 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Corolla LE CVT for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2024 Toyota Corolla LE CVT 29,453 KM $27,188 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,888

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2020 Toyota RAV4