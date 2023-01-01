$38,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-857-2657
2020 Toyota Sienna
LE 8-Passenger V6
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$38,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10381164
- Stock #: 23UBNA44609
- VIN: 5TDKZ3DCXLS044609
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UBNA44609
- Mileage 79,523 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger V6 is the perfect family minivan for Canadians looking for spaciousness, safety, and modern amenities. With its robust V6 engine, advanced safety features, and versatile interior, it's ready to accommodate your family's needs and adventures. Don't miss the opportunity to own this exceptional vehicle. Contact us today to schedule a test drive! Key Features: Ample Passenger Space: With seating for up to eight passengers, including spacious second-row captain's chairs, the Sienna LE ensures everyone travels in comfort. The versatile seating arrangement allows for easy customization of interior space to accommodate passengers or cargo. Powerful V6 Engine: Under the hood, the 3.5-liter V6 engine provides ample power for confident highway cruising and smooth city driving. It strikes a balance between performance and efficiency, making it perfect for family road trips. Advanced Safety Features: The 2020 Sienna LE comes equipped with Toyota Safety Sense™ P (TSS-P), which includes a suite of advanced safety technologies such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and pre-collision system with pedestrian detection. These features prioritize your family's safety on the road. Entertainment and Connectivity: Stay connected and entertained on your journeys with the standard touchscreen infotainment system, which includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Stream music, access navigation, and make hands-free calls effortlessly. Versatile Cargo Space: Whether it's sports equipment, groceries, or luggage for a family vacation, the Sienna LE offers flexible cargo solutions. The rear seats can be folded down to create a flat loading floor, and the power liftgate adds convenience when loading and unloading. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase! Give us a call at 604-857-2657, visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643.
