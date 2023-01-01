Menu
2020 Toyota Supra

18,188 KM

$64,900

+ tax & licensing
$64,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2020 Toyota Supra

2020 Toyota Supra

GR 3.0L

2020 Toyota Supra

GR 3.0L

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$64,900

+ taxes & licensing

18,188KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10055433
  Stock #: 23UTNA21309
  VIN: WZ1DB4C0XLW021309

  Exterior Colour Downshift Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA21309
  • Mileage 18,188 KM

PREMIUM PACKAGE

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

