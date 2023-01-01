Menu
2020 Toyota Supra

20,620 KM

Details

$58,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Supra

GR 3.0L

2020 Toyota Supra

GR 3.0L

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$58,999

+ taxes & licensing

20,620KM
Used
VIN WZ1DB4C06LW022764

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Red
  Body Style Coupe
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 23UTNA22764
  Mileage 20,620 KM

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

$58,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2020 Toyota Supra