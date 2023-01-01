$58,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Supra
GR 3.0L
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$58,999
+ taxes & licensing
20,620KM
Used
VIN WZ1DB4C06LW022764
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA22764
- Mileage 20,620 KM
Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
2020 Toyota Supra