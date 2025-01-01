Menu
2020 Toyota Tacoma

83,545 KM

$45,500

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Regular Bed V6 6A

12683982

2020 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Regular Bed V6 6A

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$45,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
83,545KM
VIN 5TFDZ5BNXLX047643

  Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Met
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 23UBNA47643
  Mileage 83,545 KM

SR5 [B]

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$45,500

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2020 Toyota Tacoma