2020 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Auto - Aluminum Wheels - $293 B/W
Location
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
13,620KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9577972
- Stock #: N480079B
- VIN: 3VW6T7AU5LM009299
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N480079B
- Mileage 13,620 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
When purchasing the 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI, always expect more than you bargain for. This 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI is the perfect example of the multitasking family vehicle that doubles as a highly capable performance compact. Equally capable and comfortable on city streets and country roads, this GTI will eat up the distance happily as you put it through its paces, while remaining as calm and civilized as a luxury sedan built for comfort and family safety.This low mileage hatchback has just 13,620 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 7 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Golf GTI's trim level is Auto. This Volkswagen Golf GTI has the performance pedigree of a generations long performance icon. Features in this awesome compact includes a 228 HP engine paired to a DSG Automatic transmission, a sport tuned suspension, heated sport seats, LED brake lights, front fog lamps, fully automatic headlamps and a 6 speaker stereo system with an 8 inch touchscreen display. It also includes App-Connect smart phone integration, SiriusXM satellite radio, a sport leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry with illuminated entry, cruise control, dual zone climate control, a rear view camera plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Performance Suspension, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Touchscreen, Sport Leather Steering Wheel.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $292.63 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $179, Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Sport Leather Steering Wheel
Performance Suspension
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
