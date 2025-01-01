Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.</p><p>*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee, $87 Fuel Surcharge and up to $1,299 Hyundai Certified Fee for CPO vehicles</p>

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

96,720 KM

Details Description Features

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Winter Tires Included!

Watch This Vehicle
12725748

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Winter Tires Included!

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

  1. 12725748
  2. 12725748
  3. 12725748
  4. 12725748
  5. 12725748
  6. 12725748
  7. 12725748
  8. 12725748
  9. 12725748
  10. 12725748
  11. 12725748
  12. 12725748
  13. 12725748
  14. 12725748
  15. 12725748
  16. 12725748
  17. 12725748
  18. 12725748
  19. 12725748
  20. 12725748
Contact Seller

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
96,720KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV2B7AX1LM146806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,720 KM

Vehicle Description

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee, $87 Fuel Surcharge and up to $1,299 Hyundai Certified Fee for CPO vehicles

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

Used 2023 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE 17,242 KM $56,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Stinger GT Limited for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2018 Kia Stinger GT Limited 55,152 KM $32,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 40,815 KM $43,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan