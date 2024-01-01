$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi A5 Sportback
Technik 2.0 TFSI quattro
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B6777T
- Mileage 22,018 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Premium Audio, Navigation, 360 Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Sunroof!
Sleek styling and a premium interior helps set this Audi A5 apart from its German rivals. This 2021 Audi A5 Sportback is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Spirited styling, dynamic handling, and intelligent technologies help define this Audi A5 Sportback. When you get behind the wheel of this sleek luxury car, youre putting your priorities on design and performance in motion. The exterior makes a bold, yet subtle statement while the premium interior makes sure you get where youre going in comfort. Its hatchback design adds a measure of practicality while retaining coupe-like styling. Experience a different kind of luxury with this Audi A5 Sportback.This low mileage hatchback has just 22,018 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 261HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our A5 Sportback's trim level is Technik 2.0 TFSI quattro. This fully loaded A5 Sportback Technik adds a Bang & Olufsen sound system, distance pacing with traffic stop and go, and an aerial camera. Sophisticated, sleek, and sporty, this A5 Sportback Progressiv brings paddle shifters, a power sunroof, heated leather seats with contrast stitching, a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings proximity key with push button start, proximity cargo access, voice activated LCD touchscreen infotainment, navigation, and wireless Apple CarPlay. The style continues on the exterior with a chrome tailpipe, chrome exterior accents, aluminum alloy wheels, programmable LED lighting, fog lamps, perimeter lights, and automatic high beams. This executive sedan is loaded with a safety suite that includes lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, and blind spot monitor. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, Navigation, 360 Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Leather Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o
