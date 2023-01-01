$CALL+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2021 Audi Q5
45 TFSI quattro Technik - Premium Audio - $188.74 /Wk
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
33,463KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10521774
- Stock #: AB1831
- VIN: WA1FAAFY7M2057827
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,463 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
This 2021 Audi Q5 is completely revised, hiding all the new components under the beautiful body. This 2021 Audi Q5 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2021 Audi Q5 has gone through another batch of refinement, sporting all new components hidden away under the shapely body, and a refined interior, offering more room and excellent comfort, surrounding the passengers in a tech filled cabin that follows Audi's new interior design language. This SUV has 33,463 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 261HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Q5's trim level is 45 TFSI quattro Technik. This Technik trim adds a lot of luxury and tech with a heated and cooled front cupholder, lane keep assist, distance pacing with traffic stop and go, an aerial view camera, a dual row sunroof, navigation, a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, aluminum interior trim, automatic high beams, and front and rear parking sensors. This SUV is more than a simple family vehicle with luxury features like heated leather bucket seats with contrast stitching, a leather steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, proximity cargo access, and voice activated LCD touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay. The style continues on the exterior with a dual tailpipe, aluminum alloy wheels, programmable LED lighting, fog lamps, and perimeter lights. Drive in confident safety with lane departure warning, blind spot monitor, and a back up camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $188.74 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
SiriusXM
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1