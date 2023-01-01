$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Audi Q7
Progressiv 55 TFSI quattro - $237.79 /Wk
2021 Audi Q7
Progressiv 55 TFSI quattro - $237.79 /Wk
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
14,434KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WA1MXAF73MD035616
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,434 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Few three-row luxury crossovers are as desirable as this Audi Q7. This 2021 Audi Q7 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
When designing this 2021 Q7 three-row crossover, Audi set out to craft a vehicle that not only has available advanced technologies and luxuries that make for a near perfect sanctuary but is also thoughtfully shaped to transcend trends and remain timeless. The result is a roomy, comfortable, luxurious SUV with a measure of performance that sets it apart from the crowd. This low mileage SUV has just 14,434 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Q7's trim level is Progressiv 55 TFSI quattro. Luxury and efficiency meet in this Q7 Progressiv 55 with a hybrid electric motor, LiOn battery, heated and cooled leather seats, and an aerial view camera. This Q7 Progressiv combines luxury, style, and comfort and proves bigger is definitely better with a dual row sunroof, a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, genuine wood trim, proximity key with push button start, proximity cargo access, voice activated LCD touchscreen infotainment with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, and wi-fi. This luxury SUV provides style and power with towing equipment, dual exhaust, aluminum alloy wheels, automatic LED lighting, fog lamps, and perimeter lights. Keep your family safe with lane departure warning, blind spot monitor, and rear cross traffic alert.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $237.79 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Few three-row luxury crossovers are as desirable as this Audi Q7. This 2021 Audi Q7 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
When designing this 2021 Q7 three-row crossover, Audi set out to craft a vehicle that not only has available advanced technologies and luxuries that make for a near perfect sanctuary but is also thoughtfully shaped to transcend trends and remain timeless. The result is a roomy, comfortable, luxurious SUV with a measure of performance that sets it apart from the crowd. This low mileage SUV has just 14,434 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Q7's trim level is Progressiv 55 TFSI quattro. Luxury and efficiency meet in this Q7 Progressiv 55 with a hybrid electric motor, LiOn battery, heated and cooled leather seats, and an aerial view camera. This Q7 Progressiv combines luxury, style, and comfort and proves bigger is definitely better with a dual row sunroof, a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, genuine wood trim, proximity key with push button start, proximity cargo access, voice activated LCD touchscreen infotainment with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, and wi-fi. This luxury SUV provides style and power with towing equipment, dual exhaust, aluminum alloy wheels, automatic LED lighting, fog lamps, and perimeter lights. Keep your family safe with lane departure warning, blind spot monitor, and rear cross traffic alert.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $237.79 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Audi connect Navigation and Infotainment services plus Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Audi connect Security and Assistance Tracker System
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Fixed 50-50 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Safety
First Aid Kit
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Top view with 360 surround view Right Side Camera
Audi side assist Blind Spot
Audi Pre Sense City
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
85 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic
3.204 Axle Ratio
Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,985 kgs
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Media / Nav / Comm
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
10 Speakers
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Power Heated/Ventilated Front Seats -inc: 4-way power lumbar and driver seat memory
Engine: 3.0L TFSI 6 Cylinder 48V MHEV
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler
2021 Dodge Durango SXT - $165.51 /Wk 59,752 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport CVT w/Honda Sensing - $120.17 /Wk 48,579 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited - $148.35 /Wk 82,385 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Abbotsford Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
1-800-627-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2021 Audi Q7