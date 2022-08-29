$74,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi Q7
Progressiv 55 TFSI quattro Loaded, Clean
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,884 KM
Vehicle Description
Stunning, Local, and Clean 2021 Audi Q7 that is loaded with extra features! Local Truck Clean History - No Accidents Showroom Condition Lightly Driven Options/Features: - 7-Passenger - Virtual Cockpit Digital Gauge Display - 10.1-inch Audi Infotainment Touchscreen - 8.6-inch Digital Setting Touchscreen Display - Navigation System - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Back-Up Camera with Parking Assist - Black Leather Upholstery - Heated Seats - Cooled Front Seats - Panoramic Moonroof - Blind Spot Monitor - Rear Cross-Traffic Alert - Automated Emergency Braking - Forward Collision Warning - 4G LTE Wifi - Fold Flat Rear Seating - Upgraded Audio System + much, much, more! This Audi Q7 has a finely detailed, tech-savvy interior and serious agility making it one of the most competitive luxury crossovers in its class. This 2021 Audi Q7 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. When designing this 2021 Q7 three-row crossover, Audi set out to craft a vehicle that not only has available advanced technologies and luxuries that make for a near perfect sanctuary but is also thoughtfully shaped to transcend trends and remain timeless. The result is a roomy, comfortable, luxurious SUV with a measure of performance that sets it apart from the crowd. This low mileage SUV has just 18,884 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 335HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Q7's trim level is Progressiv 55 TFSI quattro. Luxury and efficiency meet in this Q7 Progressiv 55 with a hybrid electric motor, LiOn battery, heated and cooled leather seats, and an aerial view camera. This Q7 Progressiv combines luxury, style, and comfort and proves bigger is definitely better with a dual row sunroof, a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, genuine wood trim, proximity key with push button start, proximity cargo access, voice activated LCD touchscreen infotainment with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, and wi-fi. This luxury SUV provides style and power with towing equipment, dual exhaust, aluminum alloy wheels, automatic LED lighting, fog lamps, and perimeter lights. Keep your family safe with lane departure warning, blind spot monitor, and rear cross traffic alert. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $466.84 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees upto a max of 995, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
Vehicle Features
