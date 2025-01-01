$53,495+ taxes & licensing
2021 Audi S5 Sportback
Technik 3.0 TFSI quattro B&O • Massage Seats
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$53,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,849 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Audi S5 Technik 3.0 TFSI quattro – Daytona Grey Pearl on Magma Red – Local - Clean History - Loved, Not Just Driven
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is thrilled to showcase this doctor-owned 2021 Audi S5 Technik — the perfect mix of sophistication and speed. Finished in Daytona Grey Pearl over striking Magma Red diamond-quilted leather, this local, clean-history sedan has been kept in outstanding condition and it shows. Smooth, confident, and genuinely special, it’s the kind of S5 you wait for. The only reason it’s available? The owner’s family is graduating to a larger SUV.
Under the hood lives Audi’s 3.0-litre turbo V6 - silky, strong, and perfectly matched to an 8-speed Tiptronic and quattro all-wheel drive. On the road it’s composed and quick, with that S-car balance of refinement and bite.
Features:
• 3.0L TFSI V6 + 8-speed Tiptronic - smooth, effortless power
• quattro all-wheel drive - confident traction in every season
• Technik package - top-tier Audi tech and luxury
• Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Audio - concert-hall clarity
• Sport suspension - planted, poised, and comfortable
• Massage front seats - long-drive game changer
• Heated front seats & heated steering wheel - four-season comfort
• Magma Red diamond-quilted leather - statement interior, premium feel
• Virtual Cockpit Plus - crisp, configurable driver display
• MMI Navigation with touch - quick, intuitive guidance
• Wireless Apple CarPlay - seamless, cord-free connection
• 360° camera & Park Assist - confidence in tight spaces
• Adaptive cruise control - relaxed highway miles
• Blind spot monitoring - smarter lane changes
• Collision mitigation - added peace of mind
• Matrix-style LED headlights & LED taillights - sharp look, sharp visibility
• Panoramic sunroof - airy cabin, perfect vibe
• 4G Wi-Fi & SiriusXM - connected and entertained
• Tri-zone climate control - set everyone’s perfect temp
• Power seats with memory & lumbar - dialed-in comfort
• Power tailgate - if applicable to your body style
Local. Clean history. Technician-level care from a meticulous owner. Daytona outside, Magma inside, and all the right options - this S5 checks every enthusiast and luxury box in one shot. You're going to want to take the long way home - every time.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
