2021 Chevrolet Camaro
2021 Chevrolet Camaro
LT1 - Aluminum Wheels - Power Seats
55,227KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10521789
- Stock #: P803586AA
- VIN: 1G1FF3D70M0141554
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P803586AA
- Mileage 55,227 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
With stunning looks, exciting performance and smart technology, this Camaro is the complete package. This 2021 Chevrolet Camaro is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Built around a smaller, lighter architecture than the previous generation, this Chevrolet Camaro takes full advantage of its tighter proportions with more responsive braking, better handling in the corners and more nimble driving performance. The smaller, more athletic sixth-generation Camaro also features a fastback profile with more pronounced quarter panels, creating a road presence that's hard to ignore. This convertible has 55,227 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 455HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Camaro's trim level is LT1. This Camaro LT1 is ready to rock with all the modern essentials like a colour touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G WiFi, Teen Driver technology, keyless open and start, a leather steering wheel and shift knob. You will also get 4-piston Brembo brakes, a performance suspension, Chevrolet Connected Access with OnStar, a power driver and passenger seat, blacked out front and rear Chevy bowties, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio controls, rear view camera, automatic climate control, dual exhaust outlets, a limited slip rear differential and larger aluminum wheels to go along with this Camaro's worthy performance. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Power Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Wifi 4g, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior
Rear View Camera
Power Options
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
Wifi 4G
Hands Free Keyless Entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
