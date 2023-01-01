2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$65,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9796351

9796351 Stock #: A4023

A4023 VIN: 1GCUYEET1MZ317491

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages RST Z71 Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.