2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

37,476 KM

Details

$82,999

+ tax & licensing
$82,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

4x4 RST

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

4x4 RST

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

  1. 10189779
  2. 10189779
$82,999

+ taxes & licensing

37,476KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10189779
  • Stock #: 23UETA41526
  VIN: 1GNSKRKT6MR441526

Vehicle Details

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 23UETA41526
  Mileage 37,476 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Duramax 3.0L Turbo-diesel I6 277 HP (lm2) - Diesel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

