2021 Chevrolet Trax

Details Description Features

2021 Chevrolet Trax

LS - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

2021 Chevrolet Trax

LS - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

Used
VIN KL7CJKSB3MB319792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

Comfort, function and a whole lot of style packed in this eco SUV. This 2021 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The Chevy Trax is a small SUV that's larger than life. This Trax brings good looks and street smarts together in a vehicle built for active city life. Athletic and contemporary styling helps you make an entrance wherever you go and its comfortable interior takes the edge off the daily commute by adding a little more fun to every trip. It's silver in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Trax's trim level is LS. This Trax LS comes very well equipped with aluminum wheels, a 7 inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G WiFi capability, StabiliTrak electronic stability control, power adjustable side mirrors, a 60/40 split folding rear bench seat, Chevrolet Connected Access, flat folding front passenger seat, a rear view camera, remote keyless entry, SiriusXM and steering wheel mounted audio controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, 4g Wifi, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth.


Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto

Seating

60/40 Split Rear Seat

Additional Features

TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
4G WiFi

