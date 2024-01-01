$45,860+ tax & licensing
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
Hybrid Touring L Plus - $173.25 /Wk
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
Hybrid Touring L Plus - $173.25 /Wk
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
Sale
$45,860
+ taxes & licensing
49,223KM
Used
VIN 2C4RC1H77MR553777
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/Alloy/Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,223 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Hot Deal! We've marked this unit down $11775 from its regular price of $57635. The upscale look of the interior design and materials give this efficient Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid a premium look and feel. This 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
You got to get your family to all the extra curriculars, and on those long trips for the holidays. If only the gas didn't kill you and the grass. Meet the fuel efficient, flexible, and hugely functional Pacifica Hybrid. More than being a gas sipper, this amazing minivan is filled with awesome interior features that will make your eco-friendly family wagon the talk of the town. This isnt your moms old minivan, this Pacifica Hybrid is modern, sleek, and cool. This van has 49,223 kms. It's granite crystal metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Pacifica Hybrid's trim level is Touring L Plus. This Touring L Plus adds a blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic detection, rear parking assistance with automatic braking, and second row heated seats, a customizable premium instrument panel and rear window shades to this impressive list of features on the Touring L. Additional features include a remote engine start, heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, heated leather seats, LED taillamps, fog lights, an auto dimming rear view mirror, automatic tri zone climate control, aluminum wheels, a roof rack system, dual power sliding doors, a power liftgate, Advance 'n Return easy entry, rear reading lamps, ambient lighting, upgraded suspension, automatic headlamps, 2nd and 3rd row Stow 'n Go folding seats with in floor storage, heated power mirrors, a rotary E-shift dial, active noise cancellation, proximity and keyless entry, Uconnect 4, a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium 13 speaker sound system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Perforated Leather Trim Bucket Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1H77MR553777.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $173.25 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Perforated Leather Trim Bucket Seats
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$45,860
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2021 Chrysler Pacifica