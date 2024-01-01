$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Challenger
SXT - Aluminum Wheels - Android Auto - $150.45 /Wk
2021 Dodge Challenger
SXT - Aluminum Wheels - Android Auto - $150.45 /Wk
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
26,936KM
VIN 2C3CDZAG0MH559555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 26,936 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
With true muscle car heritage and all the best modern technology, the 2021 Dodge Challenger is like no other. This 2021 Dodge Challenger is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The 2021 Dodge Challenger is really entering its golden age. With all the heritage of being one of the last pony cars in the 60s and 70s, and all the technology that the new iteration uses, the Dodge Challenger is certainly going to be remembered as a classic muscle car in the future. Own a piece of history in this powerful, practical, and iconic Dodge Challenger. This low mileage coupe has just 26,936 kms. It's orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 303HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Challenger's trim level is SXT. This Challenger is an impressive machine with heavy duty engine cooling, performance suspension, and a sport mode make this V6 feel like more motor than it is. LED tail lamps, aluminum wheels, power heated mirrors, dual exhaust tips, and automatic headlamps with LED accents give a cool look while also helping you be safe. On the interior, you get interior accents, leather steering wheel with cruise and audio control, in cluster display, auto dimming rear view mirror, dual zone automatic climate control, power driver seat, proximity key, brake assistance, and a rear view camera for comfort and convenience. Keeping you connected is a Uconnect 4 infotainment system with 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, 2 USBs, and an aux jack. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Uconnect, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Proximity Key, Performance Suspension.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDZAG0MH559555.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $150.45 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Mechanical
Performance Suspension
Interior
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
UConnect
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
1-800-627-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2021 Dodge Challenger