Menu
Account
Sign In
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. <br>- 121 Point Inspection<br>- Carfax<br><br><b> We need your trade</b>.....cant find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways ! <br> <br> With true muscle car heritage and all the best modern technology, the 2021 Dodge Challenger is like no other. This 2021 Dodge Challenger is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. <br> <br>The 2021 Dodge Challenger is really entering its golden age. With all the heritage of being one of the last pony cars in the 60s and 70s, and all the technology that the new iteration uses, the Dodge Challenger is certainly going to be remembered as a classic muscle car in the future. Own a piece of history in this powerful, practical, and iconic Dodge Challenger. This low mileage coupe has just 26,936 kms. Its orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 303HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our Challengers trim level is SXT. This Challenger is an impressive machine with heavy duty engine cooling, performance suspension, and a sport mode make this V6 feel like more motor than it is. LED tail lamps, aluminum wheels, power heated mirrors, dual exhaust tips, and automatic headlamps with LED accents give a cool look while also helping you be safe. On the interior, you get interior accents, leather steering wheel with cruise and audio control, in cluster display, auto dimming rear view mirror, dual zone automatic climate control, power driver seat, proximity key, brake assistance, and a rear view camera for comfort and convenience. Keeping you connected is a Uconnect 4 infotainment system with 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, 2 USBs, and an aux jack. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Uconnect, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Proximity Key, Performance Suspension. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDZAG0MH559555 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDZAG0MH559555</a>. <br/><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of <b>$150.45</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.<br><br>Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.<br><br>Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.<br><br>*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

2021 Dodge Challenger

26,936 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Dodge Challenger

SXT - Aluminum Wheels - Android Auto - $150.45 /Wk

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Dodge Challenger

SXT - Aluminum Wheels - Android Auto - $150.45 /Wk

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
26,936KM
VIN 2C3CDZAG0MH559555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 26,936 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

With true muscle car heritage and all the best modern technology, the 2021 Dodge Challenger is like no other. This 2021 Dodge Challenger is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The 2021 Dodge Challenger is really entering its golden age. With all the heritage of being one of the last pony cars in the 60s and 70s, and all the technology that the new iteration uses, the Dodge Challenger is certainly going to be remembered as a classic muscle car in the future. Own a piece of history in this powerful, practical, and iconic Dodge Challenger. This low mileage coupe has just 26,936 kms. It's orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 303HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Challenger's trim level is SXT. This Challenger is an impressive machine with heavy duty engine cooling, performance suspension, and a sport mode make this V6 feel like more motor than it is. LED tail lamps, aluminum wheels, power heated mirrors, dual exhaust tips, and automatic headlamps with LED accents give a cool look while also helping you be safe. On the interior, you get interior accents, leather steering wheel with cruise and audio control, in cluster display, auto dimming rear view mirror, dual zone automatic climate control, power driver seat, proximity key, brake assistance, and a rear view camera for comfort and convenience. Keeping you connected is a Uconnect 4 infotainment system with 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, 2 USBs, and an aux jack. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Uconnect, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Proximity Key, Performance Suspension.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDZAG0MH559555.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $150.45 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.

Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto

Mechanical

Performance Suspension

Interior

Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

UConnect

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler

Used 2021 Dodge Challenger SXT - Aluminum Wheels - Android Auto - $150.45 /Wk for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 Dodge Challenger SXT - Aluminum Wheels - Android Auto - $150.45 /Wk 26,936 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys - Heated Seats - Premium Audio - $167.03 /Wk for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys - Heated Seats - Premium Audio - $167.03 /Wk 40,137 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LS - Bluetooth - OnStar for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LS - Bluetooth - OnStar 328,883 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Chrysler

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-627-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-627-2513

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Chrysler

1-800-627-2513

Contact Seller
2021 Dodge Challenger