$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Charger
GT - Aluminum Wheels - Remote Start - $123.45 /Wk
2021 Dodge Charger
GT - Aluminum Wheels - Remote Start - $123.45 /Wk
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
75,813KM
Used
VIN 2C3CDXHG9MH525057
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB1888
- Mileage 75,813 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
A muscle car for the family, this Dodge Charger offers the style and stance to intimidate more mainstream sedans. This 2021 Dodge Charger is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. This sedan has 75,813 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Charger's trim level is GT. This GT trim was made for all out performance with a bigger axle, lots of horsepower, a sport drive mode, performance suspension, the Super Track Pak, a functional hood scoop, and the Dodge Performance Pages app that lets you real time track your Charger's performance. It also has some great convenience and comfort features like LED fogs lamps, an auto dimming rear view mirror, remote start, automatic headlamps, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, dual exhaust tips, dual zone automatic climate control, customizable in-cluster display, power windows, rear reading lamps, power driver seat, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control and paddle shifters, proximity key, rear view camera, and rear parking assistance. Keeping you and your passengers entertained is a Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a 8.4 inch color touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, 2 USB and an aux jack, Bluetooth, and a 6 speaker sound system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Performance Tuned, Performance Suspension, Functional Hood Scoop.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDXHG9MH525057.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $123.45 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Functional Hood Scoop
Mechanical
Performance Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
UConnect
PERFORMANCE TUNED
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2021 Dodge Charger