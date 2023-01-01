$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Durango
SXT - $165.51 /Wk
2021 Dodge Durango
SXT - $165.51 /Wk
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
59,752KM
Used
VIN 1C4RDJAG9MC642234
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB1876
- Mileage 59,752 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Amazing suspension, a roomy, comfortable interior, and awesome motors from the Dodge line, the Dodge Durango is ready to roll. This 2021 Dodge Durango is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Filled with impressive standard features, this family friendly 2021 Dodge Durango is a surprising and adventurous SUV. Versatile as they come, you can manage any road you find in comfort and style, while effortlessly leading the pack in this Dodge Durango. For a capable, impressive, and versatile family SUV that can still climb mountains, this Dodge Durango is ready for your family's next big adventure.This SUV has 59,752 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Durango's trim level is SXT. This Durango SXT is ready for your next adventure. Full of impressive style features like all wheel drive, LED tail lamps, front fog lights, and stylish aluminum wheels, you can drive with confidence and turn some heads. On the interior, you'll be super comfortable on those long trips with seven passenger seating, front passenger forward flat folding seats, perforated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, paddle shifters, ParkView back-up camera, 3rd row seating with remote folding headrests, proximity entry and automatic tri-zone climate control. You can stay connected with the impressive Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio and SiriusXM.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RDJAG9MC642234.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $165.51 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
GPS Antenna Input
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs)
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
93.1 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
660.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Coloured grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
2021 Dodge Durango