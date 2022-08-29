$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Durango
SRT 392
- Listing ID: 9150385
- Stock #: B7434
- VIN: 1C4SDJGJ7MC547434
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B7434
- Mileage 45,765 KM
Vehicle Description
Brembo Brakes, SRT Accents, Performance Hood, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Premium Audio System, 4G LTE Wi-Fi, ParkSense, Proximity Key With such a versatile, capable, and comfortable SUV, you may never need another family car after the Dodge Durango. This 2021 Dodge Durango is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. Filled with impressive standard features, this family friendly 2021 Dodge Durango is a surprising and adventurous SUV. Versatile as they come, you can manage any road you find in comfort and style, while effortlessly leading the pack in this Dodge Durango. For a capable, impressive, and versatile family SUV that can still climb mountains, this Dodge Durango is ready for your family's next big adventure.This SUV has 45,765 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Durango's trim level is SRT 392. This Durango SRT is king of track, trail, and road. It comes with an SRT - high performance drivetrain, SRT performance hood, enhanced sport mode, performance steering and suspension, rear load leveling suspension, enhanced all wheel drive, a high performance exhaust, a performance shift indicator and paddle shifters to help keep you ahead of the pack. You will also get a power liftgate, unique aluminum wheels, remote engine start and ready alert braking keep you safe, while also providing style and convenience. Additional features include Uconnect 4C, navigation, a touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a premium Alpine 9-Speaker Audio System, a 115 volt power outlet, heated and cooled leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, 4G LTE Wi-Fi and a proximity entry key with push button start. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4SDJGJ7MC547434. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
