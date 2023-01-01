Menu
2021 Ford E-Series Cutaway

61,262 KM

Details

$59,888

+ tax & licensing
MSA Ford Sales

604-856-9000

Base

Location

MSA Ford Sales

30295 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-856-9000

61,262KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9933176
  • Stock #: PTM13581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 61,262 KM

Vehicle Description

Prices advertised are plus taxes and $680 Dealer Fee. All advertised vehicles include a 3 month up to 5,000 kms warranty and/or balance of factory warranty. Dealer #31215

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Stability Control
ABS

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Dual Rear Wheels

Interior

AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED O/D W/TOW HAUL -inc: auxiliary cooler and neutral idle feature (STD)
ENGINE: 7.3L V8 ECONOMY-RATED -inc: GVWR: 6 350 kgs (14 000 lbs) Payload Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
30295 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

