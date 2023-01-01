$59,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$59,888
+ taxes & licensing
MSA Ford Sales
604-856-9000
2021 Ford E-Series Cutaway
2021 Ford E-Series Cutaway
Base
Location
MSA Ford Sales
30295 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-856-9000
$59,888
+ taxes & licensing
61,262KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9933176
- Stock #: PTM13581
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 61,262 KM
Vehicle Description
Prices advertised are plus taxes and $680 Dealer Fee. All advertised vehicles include a 3 month up to 5,000 kms warranty and/or balance of factory warranty. Dealer #31215
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Stability Control
ABS
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Dual Rear Wheels
Interior
AM/FM Stereo
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED O/D W/TOW HAUL -inc: auxiliary cooler and neutral idle feature (STD)
ENGINE: 7.3L V8 ECONOMY-RATED -inc: GVWR: 6 350 kgs (14 000 lbs) Payload Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From MSA Ford Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
MSA Ford Sales
30295 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1