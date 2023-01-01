$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid AWD - Navigation
Used
- Listing ID: 10464372
- Stock #: AB1815
- VIN: 1FMCU9DZ6MUA03543
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
It's more than just good looks that make the 2021 Escape stand out in the crowd. This 2021 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Escape's trim level is Titanium Hybrid AWD. Stepping up to this premium Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid is a wise choice as it comes fully loaded with heated sport contour premium seats that are powered in the front, exclusive aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, integrated navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include a power rear liftgate, heated leatherette steering wheel, SiriusXM radio paired with a premium Bang and Olufsen audio system, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, automatic climate control, a smart device remote starter plus unique exterior accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with active park assist, a class II trailer tow package, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, active park assist, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking with evasion assist and cross traffic alert plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Active Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9DZ6MUA03543.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Evasion Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
ACTIVE PARK ASSIST
Blind Spot Detection
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
