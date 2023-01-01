$46,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Ford F-150
4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 145"" WB
2021 Ford F-150
4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 145"" WB
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$46,900
+ taxes & licensing
88,870KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTFW1E81MKE02245
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA02245
- Mileage 88,870 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
XLT Sport Appearance Package
Additional Features
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
2021 Ford F-150 4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 145"" WB 88,870 KM $46,900 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Supra GR 3.0L 20,620 KM $58,990 + tax & lic
2018 BMW X2 xDrive 28i 63,200 KM $30,290 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$46,900
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2021 Ford F-150