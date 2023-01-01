Menu
2021 Ford F-150

88,870 KM

Details Features

$46,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 145"" WB

2021 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 145"" WB

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$46,900

+ taxes & licensing

88,870KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E81MKE02245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA02245
  • Mileage 88,870 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

XLT Sport Appearance Package

Additional Features

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

$46,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2021 Ford F-150