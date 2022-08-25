$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 1 6 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8992180

8992180 Stock #: BT1275

BT1275 VIN: 1FTEW1EP2MKD51275

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # BT1275

Mileage 67,165 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.