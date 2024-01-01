$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost - Low Mileage
2021 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost - Low Mileage
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
22,828KM
Used
VIN 1FA6P8TH2M5112125
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # AB1899
- Mileage 22,828 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
This Ford Mustang attracts drivers with its impressive ride and comforts, retro-modern looks, and the sheer appeal of having a performance icon. This 2021 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Ford Mustang takes styling cues from the past, while looking deep into the future with a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. A performance car through and through, this Mustang offers responsive driving dynamics, a comfortable ride and smiles by the mile. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is still a true American icon. This low mileage coupe has just 22,828 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mustang's trim level is EcoBoost. This Mustang EcoBoost offers plenty of power, great fuel economy and an exceptional list of features such as aluminum wheels, SYNC communication and infotainment system with enhanced voice recognition and streaming audio, a rearview camera, plus a leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls. Additional features include lane keep assist, FordPass Connect, a proximity key for push button start and keyless entry, a leather steering wheel and gear shifter, automatic emergency raking, 50-50 split folding bench seat and blind spot detection. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keeping Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Sync, Proximity Key, Fordpass Connect, Push Button Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FA6P8TH2M5112125.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Leather Steering Wheel
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Lane Keeping Assist
Automatic Emergency Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Sync
Blind Spot Detection
FordPass Connect
Ford Co-Pilot360
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2021 Ford Mustang