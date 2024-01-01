$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium ONE OWNER & NO ACCIDENTS!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # RK099688A
- Mileage 29,444 KM
Vehicle Description
?? Unleash the Thrill: Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping ride with the 2021 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Manual. This iconic American muscle car combines raw power with the engaging experience of a manual transmission, delivering a driving sensation that true enthusiasts crave.
?? Manual Mastery: Experience the joy of being in complete control with the precision of a 6-speed manual transmission. Every shift is a connection between driver and machine, amplifying the driving experience and putting you in command of the Mustang's spirited performance.
?? Turbocharged Powerhouse: Beneath the hood lies the heart of a true performer - a potent 2.3L EcoBoost engine. Turbocharged for instant response, the Mustang EcoBoost Manual delivers a thrilling burst of power that will leave you grinning every time you hit the gas pedal.
?? Bold Design, Timeless Appeal: Turn heads with the Mustang's unmistakable design. From its classic silhouette to the aggressive front grille, this car exudes confidence and style. Choose from a range of striking colors to match your personality and make a statement on the road.
?? Signature Exhaust Note: Let the Mustang roar with its signature exhaust note. The dual exhaust system not only enhances performance but also produces a symphony of sound that captures the essence of true muscle car excitement.
?? Tech-Forward Interior: Step inside to discover a cockpit designed for drivers. The Mustang EcoBoost Manual features a tech-forward interior with a user-friendly infotainment system, ensuring you stay connected and entertained without sacrificing focus on the road.
??? Precision Handling: Conquer every curve with confidence. The Mustang's performance-tuned suspension and responsive handling make every twist and turn an exhilarating experience, bringing a smile to your face as you navigate the open road.
?? Stay Connected On the Go: Sync your smartphone seamlessly with Ford's infotainment system, allowing you to control music, navigation, and calls effortlessly. Stay connected wherever the road takes you with the convenience of modern connectivity features.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
