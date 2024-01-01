$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Select - Navigation - $135.25 /Wk
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Select - Navigation - $135.25 /Wk
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
46,000KM
Used
VIN 3FMTK1RM5MMA33786
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Park Assist
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4G LTE
SYNC 4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E