$43,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
SELECT
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
SELECT
Location
MSA Ford Sales
30295 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-856-9000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$43,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
9,550KM
VIN 3FMTK1SS7MMA61968
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SPACE WHITE
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PTM61968
- Mileage 9,550 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Electric Motor
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Fuel System
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
MSA Ford Sales
30295 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
604-856-XXXX(click to show)
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E